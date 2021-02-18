1450 liters adulterated milk dumped in muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Hundreds of liters adulterated milk was seized and dumped by Public Food Authority (PFA) here in tehsil Jitoi here on Thursday.

According to DG of the food authority Rifaqat Ali, a vehicle no. LZD 2153 filled with about 1450 litre milk was intercepted at Head Bikani area.

During checking, it was found adulteration of excessive quantity of water into milk.

Alleged owner of the milk collection point, Sajjad Malik was awarded Rs. 10, 000 fine for selling substandard milk to customers.

Later, the DG said adulterated milk resulted in slowed child growth and health deterioration of everybody. Move of adulteration mafia would be halted every where with iron hands, he stated.