UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1450 Liters Adulterated Milk Dumped In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:32 PM

1450 liters adulterated milk dumped in muzaffargarh

Hundreds of liters adulterated milk was seized and dumped by Public Food Authority (PFA) here in tehsil Jitoi here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Hundreds of liters adulterated milk was seized and dumped by Public Food Authority (PFA) here in tehsil Jitoi here on Thursday.

According to DG of the food authority Rifaqat Ali, a vehicle no. LZD 2153 filled with about 1450 litre milk was intercepted at Head Bikani area.

During checking, it was found adulteration of excessive quantity of water into milk.

Alleged owner of the milk collection point, Sajjad Malik was awarded Rs. 10, 000 fine for selling substandard milk to customers.

Later, the DG said adulterated milk resulted in slowed child growth and health deterioration of everybody. Move of adulteration mafia would be halted every where with iron hands, he stated.

Related Topics

Water Fine Vehicle

Recent Stories

OIC, UN-EAD, and UNDP Strengthen Cooperation in El ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Angara-A5 Rocket Had Few Issues Fixed Pri ..

56 seconds ago

HR ministry takes many steps for peaceful coexiste ..

57 seconds ago

Kohat police recover huge cache of arms, arrest tw ..

59 seconds ago

Textile exports increase 8.23% to $8.765bln in 7 m ..

3 minutes ago

FBI probing COVID-19 deaths in NY nursing homes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.