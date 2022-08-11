UrduPoint.com

1,450 New Industrial Units Set Up In 24 Small Industrial Estates: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday that 1,450 new industrial units had been set up in 24 small industrial estates of the province.

He was presiding over a meeting in the committee room of the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) to discuss affairs and development projects of the department.

The minister ordered for speeding up development work in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and said that development work at industrial states should be completed by working day and night.

He said that a new board of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) should be formed and all matters of the board should be set right within a month, adding that the PBIT would decide the applications for SEZ enterprises' status within three days. He said that delay would not be tolerated under any circumstances in this regard.

He ordered for speeding up the pace of colonization in industrial states and said that the development work of export processing zone Sialkot should be completed on priority basis.

Mian Aslam Iqbal ordered to speed up the loan schemes of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and also directed the Director General Industries to fully implement the price control mechanism.

He said that the target of preparing quality skilled manpower must be achieved, adding that three new technical universities had been established in the province aiming to impart technical education to the youth.

The provincial minister said that the Consumer Protection Council should also play its role to protect the rights of consumers. "Only those will be part of my team who will work hard," he concluded.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Investment Board Jalal Hasan and heads of subsidiary institutions attended the meeting.

