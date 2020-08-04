UrduPoint.com
145.000 Metric Tons Wheat Present In Province: Qalandir Lodhi

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Food, Qalandir Khan Lodhi on Tuesday said that stock of 145,000 metric tons of wheat was present in the province.

In a statement, Food Minister said 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat was being supplied to flour mills of the province on a daily basis.

Moreover, he said that to ensure smooth supply of wheat to flour mills and avoid any shortage, 10, 0000 tonnes of wheat procurement has been started from PASSCO.

He said an agreement of 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat procurement has been finalized with PASSCO.

Qalandir Khan Lodhi said strategy is finalized to import 300,000 metric tons of wheat.

He said presently 8 to 10 thousand metric tons of flour is also available with the province, adding delivery of flour from Punjab has also started.

He said that 20 kg flour bag was being sold at Rs 860 across the province.

The minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure implementation of the policy formulated for flour dealers, adding food department should ensure delivery of flour to the people and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

