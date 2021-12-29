UrduPoint.com

1,45007 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 1,45007 fine tickets to motorcyclists riding their bikes without helmets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 1,45007 fine tickets to motorcyclists riding their bikes without helmets.

A police spokesman said that ITP is endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic systems in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

He said that 1,45007 fine tickets were issued to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appreciated this performance and said that a vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, he said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has appealed to the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till the age of maturity.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained. He appealed to the parents not to allow their underage children to drive bikes.

