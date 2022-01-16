1451 eye patients examined in free medical camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 1451 patients were examined in a free eye medical camp arranged by FC South at Government Ishfaq Shaheed Degree College Tank on Sunday.

The doctors successfully operated on about 60 patients after a detailed check up and also provided free medicines and glasses to 570 patients including men, women and children.

The people of the area expressed gratitude to Frontier Corp initiative, saying, it would help improving the health and well-being of the local community.

The local people said that Pakistan armed forces and FC South have always been at the forefront for serving the suffering humanity and the role of Pakistan Army and FC Headquarters South in restoring lasting peace has been commendable.