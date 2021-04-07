UrduPoint.com
1453 Vehicles Issued Challan Tickets For Over-speeding

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

1453 vehicles issued challan tickets for over-speeding

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 1453 challan slips for over-speeding and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 5,58,500 on the rules violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 1453 challan slips for over-speeding and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 5,58,500 on the rules violators.

According to In-charge Camera Squad Ifthikar Hussain, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal were checking over-speeding on various roads of the district and taking action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He informed that the squad conducted operations to check speeding through speed cameras on main roads particularly old Airport Road, New Airport Road and in other sectors including Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Cantt areas.

The CTO said that CTP had formed a special camera squad to check over-speeding on various roads and the step had helped controlling fatal road accidents considerably in the district. The squad was directed to take strict action against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

He said, CTP were making all out efforts to control over-speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimising road traffic accidents. The CTO said, the camera squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against speeding and wrong overtaking. The CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.

More Stories From Pakistan

