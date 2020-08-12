UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14535 COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

14535 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hazara division

Health Department Wednesday said 14535 coronavirus test were conducted in Hazara where 9775 were cleared, 2669 COVID-19 patients have defeated the disease and recovered while only 141 have lost their lives

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Health Department Wednesday said 14535 coronavirus test were conducted in Hazara where 9775 were cleared, 2669 COVID-19 patients have defeated the disease and recovered while only 141 have lost their lives.

According to Health department statistics, the maximum number of COVID-19 patients in Hazara hails from district Mansehra while no patient of Coronavirus has been registered from district Lower Kohistan.

According to the statistics breakup, in district Abbottabad 1270 patients have been recovered, in district Haripur 586, district Mansehra 486, district Battagaram 264, district Torghar 6. district Upper Kohistan 14, Lower Kohistan and 10 from Kolai Palis 13.

Mansehra remained on top in district wise deaths caused by the COVID-19 in the Hazara division with 93 deaths, Abbottabad 47, Haripur 29, Battagram 21, Torghar 1, Upper Kohistan 1, Lower Kistan 0 in district Kolai Palis 3 people have lost their lives.

In the Hazara division, 14535 tests of COVID-19 were conducted wherein district Abbottabad 6546, Haripur 2847, Manshera 3365, Battagram 1422, Torghar 69, Upper Kohistan 82, Lower Kohistan 100 and Kolai Palis 104 tests were conducted.

9775 samples of Coronavirus from all over the Hazara division were cleared, from district Abbottabad 5035 patients were cleared, district Haripur 1753, district Battagram 1085, district Mansehra 2640, district Torghar 60, district Upper Kohistan 67, Lower Kohistan 89, Kolai Palis 88.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur Kohistan All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

1 hour ago

Over 50000 applications received for online admiss ..

3 minutes ago

UK-US Trade Negotiations Making Positive Progress ..

3 minutes ago

Rain forecast in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

Balochistan all set to celebrate 73rd Independence ..

3 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem terms passage of bills related to FA ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.