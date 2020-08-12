14535 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hazara division

Health Department Wednesday said 14535 coronavirus test were conducted in Hazara where 9775 were cleared, 2669 COVID-19 patients have defeated the disease and recovered while only 141 have lost their lives

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Health Department Wednesday said 14535 coronavirus test were conducted in Hazara where 9775 were cleared, 2669 COVID-19 patients have defeated the disease and recovered while only 141 have lost their lives.

According to Health department statistics, the maximum number of COVID-19 patients in Hazara hails from district Mansehra while no patient of Coronavirus has been registered from district Lower Kohistan.

According to the statistics breakup, in district Abbottabad 1270 patients have been recovered, in district Haripur 586, district Mansehra 486, district Battagaram 264, district Torghar 6. district Upper Kohistan 14, Lower Kohistan and 10 from Kolai Palis 13.

Mansehra remained on top in district wise deaths caused by the COVID-19 in the Hazara division with 93 deaths, Abbottabad 47, Haripur 29, Battagram 21, Torghar 1, Upper Kohistan 1, Lower Kistan 0 in district Kolai Palis 3 people have lost their lives.

In the Hazara division, 14535 tests of COVID-19 were conducted wherein district Abbottabad 6546, Haripur 2847, Manshera 3365, Battagram 1422, Torghar 69, Upper Kohistan 82, Lower Kohistan 100 and Kolai Palis 104 tests were conducted.

9775 samples of Coronavirus from all over the Hazara division were cleared, from district Abbottabad 5035 patients were cleared, district Haripur 1753, district Battagram 1085, district Mansehra 2640, district Torghar 60, district Upper Kohistan 67, Lower Kohistan 89, Kolai Palis 88.