1,454,058 Bags Of Flour Distributed Among Deserving In RWP District

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said that 1,454,058 bags of flour were distributed among deserving people in the Rawalpindi district during successful free flour distribution.

Talking to newsmen here, Cheema said that 13 mega centres were established in the Rawalpindi district while 20 to 40 counters were established at each mega centre for an uninterrupted supply of flour among the deserving people.

He said two mega centers were supplying flour around the clock. While giving tehsil-wise details of the flour distribution, he said that as many as 142,739 bags of flour were distributed in Taxila tehsil, 243,997 in Gujjar Khan, 113,065 in Kahuta, 95,752 in Kallar Sydian, 82946 in Mureee, 28516 in Kotli Sattain, 161,056 in Rawalpindi Saddar and 425, 394 bags of flour were distributed in Rawalpindi city.

Responding to a question about action against the elements involved in illegal profiteering and violation of the official price list, Cheema said that district administration officials, especially price magistrates during a crackdown carried out as many as 41,854 surprise checks in six different tehsils of the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that as many as 258 shopkeepers were sent behind bars for illegal profiteering while 28 cases were registered against shopkeepers found hoarding, whereas a fine worth Rs 5.249,500 was imposed against the shopkeepers involved in overcharging customers and violating the official price list.

