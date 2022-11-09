145th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The 145th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal was observed with traditional zeal and fervour at Iqbal Manzil Sialkot (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East) here on Wednesday.

The day dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the peace, national integrity, prosperity and development.

The main cake cutting ceremony on the 144th Birthday of Allama Iqbal was held at Iqbal Manzil Sialkot under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi.

Member Provincial Assembly Ahsan Saleem Baryar and Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi jointly cut the cake to mark the day.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar highlighted the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and paid homage to the great poet, philosopher Allama Iqbal.

He said that Iqbal dreamed of Pakistan and our elders got Pakistan after a long struggle.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that special ceremonies were organized in all schools and colleges in Sialkot district to celebrate the birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal with full enthusiasm.

The younger generation in particular needs to be introduced to Iqbal's philosophy of self-reliance, he said.

The Primary responsibility of teachers to provide accurate and complete informationto children about the status of national heroes as well as education, he added.