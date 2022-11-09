145th birth anniversary of national poet Dr Allama Iqbal celebrated in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Like others parts of the country, the 145th birthday anniversary of the great poet philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Wednesday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of the country including those Muslims, who laid down lives during Pakistan's freedom movement.

The government had declared a public holiday in connection with the momentous day and all the Federal and provincial government's offices, schools and colleges were closed. The poet of the east was born on 9 November 1877 in Sialkot.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal came into political and literary horizon of the subcontinent when the Muslims were subjected to an unending ordeal of discrimination, inequality and disparity after failure of 1857 war of independence.

"The Muslims, who ruled over the united India for over 800 years, had faced great mental agony, a sense of deprivation and dejection after they were pushed to the wall in terms of intellectual, political, economic and education decay after losing the war of independence in 1857," said Muhammad Younas Khan, Chairman Pakistan Studies Department, Islamia College University while talking to APP.

However, the Muslims of British India were given a new hope and direction by social reformer, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and later by Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal who instilled a new vigour and inspiration into Muslims after an inspired teachings of the renowned religious leaders, Mojadad Alf Sani and Shah Waliullah.

Brought about an intellectual revolution among Muslims through his educational, political and social reforms first by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and later by Dr Iqbal through his inspirational poetry, he said both these leaders had nullified the malicious propaganda of the colonial rulers, hindus and pessimist forces and gave a new direction to the Muslims to achieve their legitimate right of freedom.

He said the historic Allahabad address delivered by the great poet philosopher during the 21st annual session of the All India Muslim League on 29th December 1930 had outlined a clear vision of an independent state for Muslim-majority provinces in northwestern India and thus became the first politician to articulate the two nations theory that Muslims are a separate and distinct nation and deserve political independence from other regions and communities of united India.

"Pakistan Movement passes through different phases and finally achieved a clear shape in 1930 when Dr Iqbal presented his historic Allahabad address in 1990 that finally led to creation of Pakistan," said Muhammad Younas.

He said the leaders of All India Muslim League had later gathered in London where Chaudhry Rehmat Ali had presented the name of Pakistan in 1933. Recalling Chaudhry Rehmat Ali's famous saying "Now or never or perish forever", he said Islamia College Peshawar's two former students, Aslam Khattak and Inyatullah Khan of Charsadda along with other Muslims leaders had endorsed the name of Pakistan.

He said later the great Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had united millions of Muslims at Iqbal Park, Lahore where they unanimously passed the historic Pakistan's Resolution on March 23, 1940 and finally after a long committed struggle, Pakistan came into being on the world map on August 14, 1947.

Dr Younas said Dr Iqbal's political and poetry contribution can't be separated from the independence movement and his historic Allabad address that outlined the shape of Pakistan came true in the shape of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

He said that the country's existing challenges can be addressed by taking guidance from Iqbal's inspirational poetry and philosophy of 'Khudi'. He advised youth, especially students, to read Iqbal' famous books of Bang e Dara, Bal e Jabril and others for knowledge, guidance and to excel in life.