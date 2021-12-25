UrduPoint.com

145th Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Celebrated In Sialkot

The district administration organised a grand function to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Anwar Club Auditorium here on Saturday

Addressing the function, Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said the date of December 25 was very important for Pakistan due to birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that teachers were the architects of the nation and they would have to play a pivotal role in shaping and training the nation.

The Minister said: "Today, we have to pay attention towards two things; firstly, we have to rid the country of corruption and secondly, we have to go through a process of self-accountability".

He stressed the need for tolerance in the society. He said that, if you look at Quaid-e-Azam's independence movement in Pakistan, you would find patience, tolerance, forbearance, and endurance in his caste.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Ahsan Saleem Baryar said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a benefactor of the nation and Pakistan came into being through hard work and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said: "Today, we have to do commitment to make the country's ideological and geographical boundaries invincible by adopting the principles of faith, unity and disciplines.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq also stressed the need for following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam to make the country prosperous and peaceful.

He said the Primary and basic responsibility of every responsible citizen was to perform his duties for the integrity and stability of the country with honesty and sincerity.

He said that such ceremonies play an important role in introducing the new generation to benefactors like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

At the end of the ceremony, a cake was cut to mark the Quaid-e-Azam birthday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Saeed Malik, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza, COMCS Zubair Wattoo, Deputy CEO Education Ghulam Akbar Ghuman,Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee HafizAsghar Ali Cheema and others attended the ceremony.

