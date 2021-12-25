145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated in Kohlu

Like other parts of the country, the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed on Saturday in Kohlu with national zeal, while a ceremony was organized at Levies Force Headquarter in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed on Saturday in Kohlu with national zeal, while a ceremony was organized at Levies Force Headquarter in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Magsi cut cake of the 145th birthday of father of the nation at the ceremony.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Gehwar Khan Marree, Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters hospital Dr. Asghar Marree, Assistant Commissioner Captain (Retd) Chuadhry Uwais Afzal, officers and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi said that nation paid glorious tributes to the greatest leader of the sub-continent for his valuable services in a free and independent homeland of Pakistan for the Muslims of subcontinent.

"The father of the nation had worked tirelessly and struggled for the Muslims of the subcontinent in the form of a separate homeland of Pakistan", he said adding that we need to adhere to the principles of the Quaid and play our role in the construction and development of the country.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the security, development andprosperity of the country.