145th District Quality Control Board Meeting Held At DC Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The 145th meeting of the District Quality Control board Sialkot was held in the DC Office meeting room under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari.

A total of 16 cases were reviewed in the meeting. Action was taken against illegal sale of medicines without a drug sale licence, possession of unregistered and prohibited medicines and absence of a qualified person, and approval was given to send challans of 7 cases to the drug court.

Similarly, warnings were issued to three medical stores, while instructions were issued to recheck six medical stores.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Sialkot Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary District Quality Control Board Farah Majeed, Medicine Expert Dr Ijaz Ahmed, Pharmaceutical Expert Dr Imran Tariq, Drug Controller Sialkot Shabnam Akram, Deputy Drug Controller Daska/Sambrial Muhammad Naveed Sarwar and Drug Inspector Pasrur Muhammad Abu Bakr.

