146 Cases Registered Against Land Grabbers On Chief Minister's Instructions

Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The police during its campaign against land grabbers on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar registered 146 cases during the last 10 months and took 496 people into custody.

According to a spokesperson, an indiscriminate action had been taken against land grabbers across the province on the instructions of the chief minister Punjab.

The chief minister said the government had a resolve to eliminate land grabbers and taken strict action against them.

He said no action was taken against land grabbers in the past and they were given free hand in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

He said the government had started action against land grabbers after coming into power and costly land had been retrieved from them.

