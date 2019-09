(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The anti corruption establishment (ACE) retrieved 146 kanals of state land from illegal occupants in the district here on Thursday.

According to Incharge ACE Circle Khurram Shehzad Cheema, the worth of the stated land was Rs 66 million which was handed over to the Sialkot District Council and health department.