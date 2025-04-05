146 Male, Female Students Take Part In Examination Of IT’s One Year Diploma In Zhob
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 10:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of the Department of Science and Information Technology Balochistan, regular examinations were held at the Information Technology Training Center Zhob at the end of one-year Diploma in IT and six-month certificate courses on Saturday.
On this occasion, 146 male and female students from Zhob and Sherani districts participated in the test
This initiative was implemented in the light of special directives of Secretary Science and Information Technology Muhammad Ayaz Khan Mandokhel and Director General IT Engineer Irfan Baseer.
The measure aims to ensure the provision of modern IT education and training in remote areas of the province.
The Information Technology Training Center has become a prominent educational institution in the Zhob area where more than one thousand government employees, students and ordinary citizens have completed various courses so far.
The institution is also regularly registered with the Trade Testing board working under the Directorate of Manpower and Training.
The Department of Science and Information Technology Balochistan is determined to empower the youth by popularizing information technology education in all districts of the province, especially in backward areas, and provide them with new employment opportunities.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile
Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2025
UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt striving to resolve issue of BNP-M sit-in politically, offers alternate march route to Shahwani ..43 seconds ago
-
146 male, female students take part in examination of IT’s one year diploma in Zhob47 seconds ago
-
Ikhtiar lauds reduction in power tariffs; slams PTI for distress21 minutes ago
-
SSP directs SHOs, Head clerks for ensuring active patrolling40 minutes ago
-
Governor announces educational support, stipend for children of dumper victim41 minutes ago
-
Envoy interacts with Pakistani media in France41 minutes ago
-
Veteran bureaucrat Khawaja Ejaz Sarwar passes away1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj season1 hour ago
-
DC listens to public grievances in open court2 hours ago
-
Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered2 hours ago
-
DC orders crackdown on profiteering2 hours ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital Jalalpur Pirwala2 hours ago