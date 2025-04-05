Open Menu

146 Male, Female Students Take Part In Examination Of IT’s One Year Diploma In Zhob

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 10:00 PM

146 male, female students take part in examination of IT’s one year diploma in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of the Department of Science and Information Technology Balochistan, regular examinations were held at the Information Technology Training Center Zhob at the end of one-year Diploma in IT and six-month certificate courses on Saturday.

On this occasion, 146 male and female students from Zhob and Sherani districts participated in the test

This initiative was implemented in the light of special directives of Secretary Science and Information Technology Muhammad Ayaz Khan Mandokhel and Director General IT Engineer Irfan Baseer.

The measure aims to ensure the provision of modern IT education and training in remote areas of the province.

The Information Technology Training Center has become a prominent educational institution in the Zhob area where more than one thousand government employees, students and ordinary citizens have completed various courses so far.

The institution is also regularly registered with the Trade Testing board working under the Directorate of Manpower and Training.

The Department of Science and Information Technology Balochistan is determined to empower the youth by popularizing information technology education in all districts of the province, especially in backward areas, and provide them with new employment opportunities.

