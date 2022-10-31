UrduPoint.com

146 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 06:10 PM

146 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Another 146 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said on Monday that 46 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 36 in Multan, 26 in Gujranwala, 19 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Narowal, 2 each in Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Pakpattan, 1 each in Kasur, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Chiniot, Jhang, Layyah, Toba Tek Singh and Dera Ghazi Khan during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 14,882 dengue virus cases with 18 deaths had been reported during the current year.

The P&SHD secretary said that 1067 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 218,162 indoor and 67, 675 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 830 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The secretary urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

