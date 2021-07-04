UrduPoint.com
146 New Virus Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Novel coronavirus claimed five more lives, 146 new cases were reported and 67 citizens recovered in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the death toll reached 10,772 and total number of cases reported stood at 346,728 so far.

Also, 327,753 patients have recovered till date.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 8,203 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health Department conducted 17,406 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab vaccinated 135,604 citizens at its 669 vaccination centres. The total number of vaccinated people has reached 9,091,733 in the province.

