146 Overseas Pakistanis Reach Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :As many as 146 overseas Pakistanis arrived from Dubai have been shifted to quarantine centers here.

Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra received the Pakistanis and after screening, 99 passengers were shifted to Quarantine Centre while 47 were shifted to local hotels including 16 passengers in Hotel Raj-1, 15 in Hotel-1 and 16 in Grand Hotel.

Collections of samples of the passengers would be started within 48 hours and they would be sent home, if their corona test came negative.

More Stories From Pakistan

