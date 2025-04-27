Open Menu

146 POs, 263 Court Absconders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM

146 POs, 263 court absconders arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The police have arrested 146 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 263 court absconders from various parts of Faisalabad during last seven days.

Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Sunday that during a crackdown against criminals the police nabbed 146 proclaimed offenders including 57 POs of Category-A and 89 POs of Category-B.

He said that the police also busted 4 criminal gangs by apprehending their 14 members and recovered stolen property of Rs.1.818 million from their possession including 17 motorcycles, 4 pistols (30-bore), a number of bullets and other valuables.

The police also registered 17 gambling cases after arresting 52 accused and recovered stake money, playing-cards, betting-slips and other gambling materials from their possession.

The police also registered 106 cases against drug traffickers after recovering 16.175 kilograms (kg) cannabis, 8.550 kg heroin and 1,028 liters of liquor from their possession.

He said that strict action was also taken against illegal arms holders and total of 100 cases were registered after seizing 69 pistols, 2 Kalashnikovs, 8 shotguns, 3 repeaters, 3 rifles and hundreds of bullets and cartridges.

Meanwhile, 17 individuals were arrested on charge of making bogus emergency calls on Rescue 15 for police help during this period, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

23 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

24 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

24 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan