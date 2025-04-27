146 POs, 263 Court Absconders Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The police have arrested 146 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 263 court absconders from various parts of Faisalabad during last seven days.
Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Sunday that during a crackdown against criminals the police nabbed 146 proclaimed offenders including 57 POs of Category-A and 89 POs of Category-B.
He said that the police also busted 4 criminal gangs by apprehending their 14 members and recovered stolen property of Rs.1.818 million from their possession including 17 motorcycles, 4 pistols (30-bore), a number of bullets and other valuables.
The police also registered 17 gambling cases after arresting 52 accused and recovered stake money, playing-cards, betting-slips and other gambling materials from their possession.
The police also registered 106 cases against drug traffickers after recovering 16.175 kilograms (kg) cannabis, 8.550 kg heroin and 1,028 liters of liquor from their possession.
He said that strict action was also taken against illegal arms holders and total of 100 cases were registered after seizing 69 pistols, 2 Kalashnikovs, 8 shotguns, 3 repeaters, 3 rifles and hundreds of bullets and cartridges.
Meanwhile, 17 individuals were arrested on charge of making bogus emergency calls on Rescue 15 for police help during this period, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5,400-litre milk, 3,800-kg meat discarded2 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for foiling intrusion from Afghanistan2 minutes ago
-
146 POs, 263 court absconders arrested2 minutes ago
-
Advisor Sardar Ehsan condemns Indian propaganda against Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Khurram Ghayas becomes new president of PHCBA32 minutes ago
-
Young man commits suicide in Mansehra’s Aurangabad area32 minutes ago
-
FGRF delivers massive humanitarian aid to Gaza, reaffirms commitment to humanity32 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead over minor dispute41 minutes ago
-
AJK President and PM holds a one on one meeting41 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt forms working group for Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project41 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with Sardar Hidayat over demise of uncle41 minutes ago
-
Storage projects near completion to supply 1 m gallons water daily to Rawalpindi Cantt: Malik Abrar41 minutes ago