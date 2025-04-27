146 POs, 263 court absconders arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The police have arrested 146 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 263 court absconders from various parts of Faisalabad during last seven days.

Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Sunday that during a crackdown against criminals the police nabbed 146 proclaimed offenders including 57 POs of Category-A and 89 POs of Category-B.

He said that the police also busted 4 criminal gangs by apprehending their 14 members and recovered stolen property of Rs.1.818 million from their possession including 17 motorcycles, 4 pistols (30-bore), a number of bullets and other valuables.

The police also registered 17 gambling cases after arresting 52 accused and recovered stake money, playing-cards, betting-slips and other gambling materials from their possession.

The police also registered 106 cases against drug traffickers after recovering 16.175 kilograms (kg) cannabis, 8.550 kg heroin and 1,028 liters of liquor from their possession.

He said that strict action was also taken against illegal arms holders and total of 100 cases were registered after seizing 69 pistols, 2 Kalashnikovs, 8 shotguns, 3 repeaters, 3 rifles and hundreds of bullets and cartridges.

Meanwhile, 17 individuals were arrested on charge of making bogus emergency calls on Rescue 15 for police help during this period, he added.