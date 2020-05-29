146 Stranded Pakistanis Arrive City Through Special Flight
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:27 PM
As many as 146 stranded passengers reached Multan from Abu Dhabi in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport
MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :As many as 146 stranded passengers reached Multan from Abu Dhabi in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport.
Sub-Registrar City Kamran Bukhari welcomed the passengers.
The reorganisation process of all passengers was completed at the airport. According to district administration, the 146 passengers were reached in PK-8264 flight from which 131 were shifted to Quarantine center situated at Vehari and 15 shifted to local hotels in Multan for accommodation.�