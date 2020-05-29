UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

146 Stranded Pakistanis Arrive City Through Special Flight

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:27 PM

146 stranded Pakistanis arrive city through special flight

As many as 146 stranded passengers reached Multan from Abu Dhabi in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :As many as 146 stranded passengers reached Multan from Abu Dhabi in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport.

Sub-Registrar City Kamran Bukhari welcomed the passengers.

The reorganisation process of all passengers was completed at the airport. According to district administration, the 146 passengers were reached in PK-8264 flight from which 131 were shifted to Quarantine center situated at Vehari and 15 shifted to local hotels in Multan for accommodation.�

Related Topics

Multan Abu Dhabi Vehari All From Airport

Recent Stories

NAB Court issues arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif i ..

10 minutes ago

Car to Carry Out 2019-Like Attack in Kashmir Belon ..

4 minutes ago

French April consumer spending plunges 34% vs Febr ..

5 minutes ago

Lok Virsa striving to preserve cultural heritage

4 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

4 minutes ago

Over 10Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Wa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.