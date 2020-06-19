UrduPoint.com
146 Stranded Pakistanis Repatriated From Bishkek

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The third special PIA flight carrying 146 Pakistanis Friday departed from Bishkek for Lahore as part of government's ongoing operation to repatriate Pakistani nationals stranded abroad due to suspension of flights after COVID-19.

During their stay in Kyrgyzstan, the embassy took all necessary steps to ensure their well-being.

The embassy also remained actively engaged with authorities concerned Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan for making this complex flight operation, said a press release received here.

The ambassador as well as other officials of the embassy saw off the passengers at the Manas Airport, Bishkek.

The departing passengers thanked the government of Pakistan for enabling their return.

The embassy thanked authorities concerned of Kyrgyz Republic for their support and cooperation to ensure smooth repatriation of the Pakistani citizens.

