1460 kanal land transferred to allottees in G/14: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema on Wednesday informed the Senate that 1460 kanals of land had been handed over and transferred to allottees in G/14 sector in Islamabad.

Responding to a question during question hour, he said due to COVID-19 the development of sector G-14 was stalled in months of March, April and then work in the sector was resumed in month of May, 2020.

He said that the award of land in sector G-14/4 Islamabad was announced in 1995 @ Rs 2,30,000 per Kanal for total land of 1459 kanals. The minister said, the sector G/14/4 was now developed and allottees were residing there.

Tariq said that the land falling in sector G-14/1, 2 & 3, the award of land was announced in 2005 @ Rs5,90,000 per kanal for total land of 4820 kanals, the amount was transferred to the LAC office ICT, which was accordingly paid to the respective owners of the land.

He said that provisionally about 999 plots were handed over to the respective allottees in sector G14/2 &3 Islamabad.

Responding to another question, he said the award of built up property in G-14/1, 2 is yet to be made for which survey of the BUPs was going on. Whereas, Rs1,889,183,730 had been awarded as compensation for 529 BUPs in G-14/3 by the LAC office ICT, Islamabad.

Responding to another question, he said, the Estate Office had conducted a physical survey of government accommodations in Islamabad on the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As per survey report 17327 accommodations had been found under occupation of legal allottees. Whereas 169 accommodations were found sub-letted and 8 were found under commercial activities.

The minister said 42 government accommodations were got vacated from illegal / un-authorized occupants.