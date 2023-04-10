Close
14,604 Anti-polio Teams Formed To Vaccinate 3.1mn Kids In KP's Different Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

14,604 anti-polio teams formed to vaccinate 3.1mn kids in KP's different districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :To eradicate polio, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government along with relevant agencies has formed 14,604 anti-polio teams to vaccinate over 3.1 million children under five years of age in different districts of the province.

According to Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication, the special campaign would be launched at the risk areas of Bannu and DI Khan division, Peshawar, Nowshera and Swat districts, besides in Afghan refugees camps.

The teams include 13,068 mobile, 768 fixed and 75 roaming that would visit door to door and house to house to vaccinate children under five years of age.

The people have been requested to cooperate with polio teams and bring their kids to nearby hospitals and basic health units in case of non-arrival of the vaccinators. Polio is a crippling disease and the oral polio vaccine is the safest way to eradicate it completely.

