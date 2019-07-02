UrduPoint.com
1461 Criminals Arrested In June In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:44 PM

1461 criminals arrested in June in Faisalabad

The police arrested 1461 criminals including 695 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during June 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : The police arrested 1461 criminals including 695 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during June 2019.

Police said on Tuesday that the police arrested 334 drug traffickers and recovered 86.058 kilograms charas, 1.265 kgs heroin and 6856 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, the police nabbed 289 illicit weapon holders and recovered 231 pistols, 26 guns, 15 Kalashnikovs, 10 rifles and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police nabbed 143 persons on gambling charges and recovered bet money of Rs.43,560/-, mobile phones, play-card packets, registers and other items from them during this period.

These accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation against them was under progress.

