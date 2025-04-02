14,632 Ton Waste Disposed Of During Eid Days
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) disposed of 14,632 ton solid waste collected from all four districts of the division during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Chief Executive Officer FWMC Roof Ahmad said here on Wednesday that under special directives of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, a cleanliness operation was launched as a part of "Suthra Punjab Program" and it was successfully completed by removing 14,632 tons waste from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.
He said that field officers and sanitation staff remained on duty throughout the Eid holidays and ensured provision of cleanliness services to the citizens. He said that on the first day of Eid, 5251 ton waste was removed and shifted to landfill sites followed by 4861 ton on the second day and 4520 ton on the third day.
He said that for the first time, a grand cleanliness operation was carried out during Eid-ul-Fitr in urban as well as in rural areas.
Special measures were also taken to ensure cleanliness at the mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards where water was also sprinkled along with ensuring liming.
He said that waste removal operation began on Chand Raat whereas commercial markets cleared up to 6 a.m. on Eid day. He said that FWMC helpline 1139 also remained active throughout the operation to facilitate the citizens and public awareness campaigns were also conducted.
The religious scholars highlighted the importance of cleanliness in their Eid sermons whereas social mobilizers distributed informative pamphlets outside the public parks, mosques and Eidgahs.
He thanked the citizens for their cooperation in making the operation successful. He also praised the efforts of waste workers who performed duty strenuously day and night to keep the cities and villages clean.
More than 15,000 personnel participated in the field operation with the support of more than 3,000 operational vehicles and other equipment, he added.
