1464 new COVID-19 cases detected, 14 more patients died: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 1464 new cases of coronavirus have emerged raising the tally to 71092 while 14 more patients died lifting the death toll to1103.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Monday, he said that 9841 tests were conducted against which 1464 cases were detected that constituted 15 percent. So far 388690 samples have been tested which have diagnosed 71092 cases that came to 18.3 percent result.

According to the CM, 14 more patients died over night lifting the death toll to 1103 which constituted 1.5 percent death rate. At present, 617 patients were in critical condition, of them 111 have been put on the ventilators.

A present, 32945 patients were under treatment, of them 31390 at home isolation, 47 at Isolation Centers and 1508 at different hospitals of the province.

As many as 766 patients have recovered and the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 37044.

He said that out of 1464 new cases, 976 belonged to Karachi, they include 297 East, 282 South, 153 Central, 116 Korangi, 96 West and 32 Malir.

Ghotki has 48 cases, Hyderabad 40, Sukkur 39, Larkana 37, Sanghar 29, Khairpur 25, Mirpurkhas 15, Dadu 13, Shaheed Benazirabad eight, Thatta seven, Shikarpur and Naushehroferoze six each, Umerkot five, Kambar three and Jamshoro, Badin and Matiari have two cases each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to responsive to the SOPs and selective lockdown.