146,472,638 requests received through 8171 SMS service till closure under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : A total of 146,472,638 SMS requests were received for assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program (Category 2) till closure of 8171 SMS service.

This was revealed through the data shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Out of total 144,861,825 requests received through valid SMS (a) and web (b) 139,197,626 requests were made through valid SMS and 5,664,199 through SMS.

The total number of unique Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) after removing duplication was 48,285,623 out of which 3, 801,883 CNICs were found ineligible in the first round due to having government jobs and high poverty score, 2,659,199 were invalid, 4,154,724 were of category-I beneficiaries, 4,000,000 were of category-II beneficiaries and 33,669,817 were of category-III beneficiaries.

Out of 33,669,817 CNICs of category-III beneficiaries, a total of 13,703,489 cases were rejected while the verified list of 19,966,328 CNICs was being sent to the provinces to include these in the category-III list by provinces.

Out of 13,703,489 rejected cases, 8,853,994 CNICs were rejected due to family duplication, 4,041,884 on the basis of wealth profiling analytics 682,208 due to high poverty score in database, 23,918 due to high income documented by FBR, 12,864 on the basis of government employment, 88,621 for not verified CNICs.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said we are trying our most to be as transparent as possible and are sharing all information publicly.