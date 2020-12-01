1,468 'criminals' arrested in November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested 1,468 alleged criminals, including 680 proclaimed offenders in Faisalabad during the last month.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the teams arrested 90 POs of category-A and 590 of category-B.

Similarly, the police arrested 283 drug-traffickers and recovered more than 100 kilograms hashish, 8.8-kg heroin and 514 litres of liquor from them, whereas 201 gamblers were nabbed during this period and Rs 526,185 from them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 305 illicit weapon-holders during November and seized illegal weapons including 217 pistols, two revolvers, 21 guns, 22 rifles, 7 repeaters, 10 Kalashnikovs and a large number of bullets/cartridges, spokesman added.