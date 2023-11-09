Open Menu

146th Birth Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal Celebrated With Zeal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated with zeal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The 146th annual birthday of Allama Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal, fervor and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Iqbal) here on Thursday.

The day was dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the peace, national integrity, prosperity and development.

The main cake cutting ceremony was held at Iqbal Manzil where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal cut the cake.

ADC Revenue paid homage to the great poet, philosopher Allama Iqbal(the son of soil of Sialkot)

He highlighted the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and said that the best expression of love and devotion to Iqbal was to follow his teachings.The younger generation in particular needs to be introduced to Iqbal's philosophy of self-reliance, he added.

The visitors showed keen interest on books on Iqbaliyat displayed there in an exhibition held at Iqbal Manzil.

