146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated across country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The 146th birth anniversary of the late poet and philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated across the country with traditional zeal and fervor on Thursday.

The government has announced a public holiday while a larger number of ceremonies and functions were organized in different cities of the country to highlight the vision and thoughts of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

President Dr Arif Alvi in his message to the nation, said that adherence to Allama Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi (self-esteem) was direly needed to overcome the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah as well as Pakistan.

Paying tribute to the noted poet and philosopher for his services, President Alvi called for reaffirming the commitment to follow Iqbal's message and making his ideas and thoughts a guiding principle to make Pakistan a modern Islamic welfare state.

In his message, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi called for following the philosophy and teachings of Allama Iqbal. He said his philosophy and thoughts were a beacon of light for the entire humanity.

"Iqbal taught the young generation to create their own world instead of depending on others by giving a passionate message of independence", Murtaza Solangi added.

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Culture and Heritage Jamal Shah said that Dr Allama Iqbal had a great understanding of islam and he benefited a lot from the last sermon of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Addressing a ceremony, he said that Iqbal was a true visionary and a brilliant scholar.

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, said that the people of Indo-Pak sub-continent acknowledge Allama Iqbal's academic, intellectual and political services.

An impressive Change of Guard Ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the nation celebrates the 146th birth anniversary of Muffakir-e-Pakistan, the man behind ideology of an independent muslim state in sub-continent.

A smartly attired contingent of Pakistan Navy took over guard duties from Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) released a video based on the iconic poetic verses of the Poet of East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal to pay tribute on his 146th birth anniversary. "The short documentary features Shaheen (Eagle), the dynamic character of Iqbal’s poetry, with his verses focused on dignity, self-reliance, resilience and purity of soul,"

A special meeting was organized in the Pakistan Embassy US, in which Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, led tributes to Allama Iqbal, saying the national poet-philosopher was 'our ideological compass and lode star'.

The birthday of Allama Iqbal was also celebrated at Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Iqbal) in Sialkot. The day was dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the peace, national integrity, prosperity and development. The main cake-cutting ceremony was held at Iqbal Manzil where Additional Deputy Commissioner cut the cake. Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) also organized a cake-cutting ceremony at Iqbal Manzil.

In Multan speakers paid rich tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal in a ceremony and stated that Allama Iqbal was a multifaced personality, a poet, educationist, philosopher and thinker and there was a need to align educational practices with contemporary demands as per his vision.

Like other cities, in Karachi an "Inter-University Speech Competition" was organized at Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the national poet of Pakistan.

Rawalpindi Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association organized

Kalam-e-Iqbal, speech and tableau competitions to mark the day.

In Peshawar, special programs and functions were held in schools, colleges and universities to mark the day and highlight the contributions of Allama Iqbal for the liberation of Muslims living in the subcontinent.

A seminar was organized in Faisalabad at Nazria Pakistan hall under the aegis of Nazria Pakistan Forum.

The major ceremonies were also held in Sargodha at Company Bagh and Arts council, where Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Shoiab Ali and senior philosopher and educationist Haroon ur Rasheed Tabasam and others participated in the cake-cutting ceremony.

Bahawalpur Arts Council organized a ceremony at its premises where the speakers paid rich tributes to the services of Alama Muhammad Iqbal for the cause of the welfare of Muslim Ummah and a separate country for Muslims of Sub-Continent.

Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a dialogue to discuss and recall the services of Dr Allama Iqbal which led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

District Administration Lower Dir, in collaboration with the District Youth Department, arranged a ceremony at Government High school Kholgai to mark 'Iqbal Day'.

Like the rest of the educational institutions across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mirpur campus of Allama Iqbal Open University celebrated the birth anniversary of the poet of the east.