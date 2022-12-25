146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The 146th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed all over the country on Sunday with national zeal.

The day started with special prayers in mosques for the prosperity and progress of the country.

Various functions were arranged by the government and non-government organizations to pay homage to the greatest leader of the sub-continent.

A books exhibition was organized at Central library Bahawalpur in which books about the struggle for Pakistan and the history of Pakistan with special reference to the role of Quaid-e-Azam are put on display.