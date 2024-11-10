147 accused arrested in rape cases over the year: ICT Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police's, Islamabad Special Sexual Offense Investigation Unit (SSOIU) Police teams have successfully apprehended 147 accused involved in 143 cases of sexual abuse during the ongoing year.

Under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city, a spokesperson for the police told APP on Sunday.

As part of this initiative, the SSOIU police teams utilized advanced scientific and technical resources, successfully arresting 147 individuals involved in 143 rape cases throughout the ongoing year.

Senior police officers appreciated the performance of the police teams and emphasized that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

