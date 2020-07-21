UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

147 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Bannu:DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:50 PM

147 coronavirus patients recovered in Bannu:DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 147 patients of coronavirus out of 194 confirmed cases were recovered in Bannu district till to date.

According to an official statement issued from DC Bannu office, seven patients died and 40 were being treated.

During last 24 hours, 14 new cases were reported.

The Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan Niazi has urged masses to adopt all precautionary measures while going to cattle markets to avoid contraction of coronavirous.

Related Topics

Bannu Died Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

43 minutes ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

53 minutes ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

1 hour ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

2 hours ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.