147 coronavirus patients recovered in Bannu:DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 147 patients of coronavirus out of 194 confirmed cases were recovered in Bannu district till to date.

According to an official statement issued from DC Bannu office, seven patients died and 40 were being treated.

During last 24 hours, 14 new cases were reported.

The Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan Niazi has urged masses to adopt all precautionary measures while going to cattle markets to avoid contraction of coronavirous.