147 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :About 147 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 9475 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 92,494 people were screened for the virus till June 21, out of which 147 more were reported positive.

As many as 3650 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 102 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.