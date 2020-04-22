147 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 147 persons including 17 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 147 persons including 17 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

The police arrested 60 kite dealers and recovered 6000 kites and 550 bundles of string from their possession.

The police also arrested 28 gamblers along with stake money of Rs 17300.

Similarly, the police arrested 22 drug traffickers and 6 illicit weapon holders along with 5.620 kg hashish, 0.910 kg Heroin, 841 liters liquor, 5 pistols and a carbine.

The police also held 14 beggars during the same period.