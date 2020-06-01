147 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 147 overseas Pakistanis reached the city from Dubai and they were shifted to quarantine centres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 147 overseas Pakistanis reached the city from Dubai and they were shifted to quarantine centres.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool and Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas received the passengers at Faisalabad International Airport.

After screening, 86 of them were shifted to Quarantine Centre GC University new campus, while 61 to local hotels including 20 in Grand Hotel, 14 in Hotel One, 14 in Prime Hotel and 13 in Prime View Hotel.

Sampling process of the passengers would be started within 48 hours and they would be sent home if their test reports came negative, a spokesman of local administration said.