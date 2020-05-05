UrduPoint.com
147 Overseas Pakistanis Reach Faisalabad, Shifted To Quarantine Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:02 PM

147 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad, shifted to quarantine center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : As many as 147 overseas Pakistanis have reached here on Monday night from Dubai and they were shifted to quarantine centre and private hotels.

Spokesman of district administration said on Tuesday that 112 foreign passengers were shifted to Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road while 35 were shifted to private hotels at Susan Road and D-Ground.

Sampling process of these travelers has started on Tuesday and they would be sent to their homes if their corona tests will be declared negative by lab reports.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Mian Aftab Ahmad and Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool received the overseas Pakistanis at Faisalabad International Airport and supervised their shifting process, spokesman added.

