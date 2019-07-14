UrduPoint.com
147 Power Pilferers Caught

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

147 power pilferers caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 147 power pilferers during operation in South Punjab, an official of Mepco said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 247,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 4.3 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 11 of them on the charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

