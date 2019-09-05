147 Senior Clerks of Sindh Police promoted to next grade

(@imziishan)

As many as 147 senior clerks of Sindh Police, who were waiting for their promotions for two decades, were promoted as Assistants (BS-16) on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :As many as 147 senior clerks of Sindh Police, who were waiting for their promotions for two decades, were promoted as Assistants (BS-16) on Thursday.

A notification issued in this regard read "The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) in its meeting held on August 28, 29 recommended promotion of 147 Senior Clerks (BPS-14) as Assistants (BPS-16) on regular basis with immediate effect".

The promoted officials were from different police ranges, training centers, units and others.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam felicitating the promoted officials expressed the hope that they would perform their duties with honestly and dedicatedly.