147 shopkeepers arrested in mega crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration arrested 147 shopkeepers in mega crackdown on profiteers across the district here on Friday.

The arrested profiteers were included butchers, milkmen, fruit sellers, vegetable sellers, bakers, grocers and other shopkeepers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration are conducting raids in various bazaars of their respective areas of jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of officially announced price list.

In this connection, the officers of district administration carried out checking of prices and quality of essential food items and collectively arrested 147 profiteers from various localities of the district.

The arrested profiteers were included 81 butchers, 14 milkmen and 52 other shopkeepers and initiated legal proceedings against them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood has said that five Ramzan Sasta Bazaars have been established in the district for provision of cheap and quality food items to the people during the holy month at officially fixed rates while 50 mobile Sasta Shops were also providing cheap and quality essentials to the people at their door steps.