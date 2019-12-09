147 vehicles picked up on violation in Rawalpindi

On the special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi picked up 147 vehicles on violation of parking rules on Murree Road here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :On the special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi picked up 147 vehicles on violation of parking rules on Murree Road here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that Traffic police had designated points of parking of vehicles during the test match to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He said that strict action would be taken and wardens had been directed to lift the vehicles parked wrongly.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said, urging the motorist to cooperate with traffic police to resolve traffic problems and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads during match.

Earlier, City Traffic Police have issued traffic plan on the occasion of test cricket match scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from December 11 .

According to plan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that heavy traffic would not be allowed adding that Double road would remain closed for the traffic on the day.