147,464 Children Vaccinated On First Day Of Typhoid Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

147,464 children vaccinated on first day of typhoid campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The health teams vaccinated 147,464 children aged between 9 months to 15 years on the first day of the typhoid vaccination campaign.

This was told in a meeting, held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Tuesday.

District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, representatives of UNICEF, WHO and officers were present.

The DC ordered for mobilizing all-out efforts to achieve 100 per cent results of the campaign according to the micro plan.

He also directed for ensuring the presence of the health teams at government and private schools, THQ, DHQ hospitals and health centers.

