1,475 shopkeepers fined for various violations in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The district administration imposed fine of over Rs 3.6 million on 1475 people

involved in adulteration, hoarding and illegal profiteering across the district

during the last 25 days of August.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr, in a drive

against profiteering and hoarding, special price control magistrates

carried out 50,000 inspections at various markets of the district and

found 11,688 violations. the magistrates penalized 1,475 people by

imposing a total of Rs 3.6 million fine for overcharging and hoardings

during the same period.

As many as 489 shopkeepers found violating the price control act

were arrested and four FIRs were got registered.