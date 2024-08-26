1,475 Shopkeepers Fined For Various Violations In Lodhran
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The district administration imposed fine of over Rs 3.6 million on 1475 people
involved in adulteration, hoarding and illegal profiteering across the district
during the last 25 days of August.
On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr, in a drive
against profiteering and hoarding, special price control magistrates
carried out 50,000 inspections at various markets of the district and
found 11,688 violations. the magistrates penalized 1,475 people by
imposing a total of Rs 3.6 million fine for overcharging and hoardings
during the same period.
As many as 489 shopkeepers found violating the price control act
were arrested and four FIRs were got registered.
