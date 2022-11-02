UrduPoint.com

14,756 Fake Calls Received Last Moth: Rescue-1122

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

14,756 fake calls received last moth: Rescue-1122

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 saved lives of 1,772 people by responding 2,054 emergency calls during the last month.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a meeting was held at Central Rescue-1122 Station under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal to review the monthly performance.

Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob gave a briefing and said the Rescue 1122 received 16,810 emergency calls out of which 2,054 were emergency ones while the rest were bogus.

He said 809 calls were about to accidents, 42 fire incidents, 54 crime emergencies, twodrowning incidents, 856 medical emergencies and 291 other issues.

