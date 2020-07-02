UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1478 New Cases Reported In Pb; 1085 In Lahore

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:02 PM

1478 new cases reported in Pb; 1085 in Lahore

The COVID-19 claimed 22 more lives in the province, while total number of coronavirus cases reported reached 77,740 after registration of 1478 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed 22 more lives in the province, while total number of coronavirus cases reported reached 77,740 after registration of 1478 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, the total number of deaths reached 1784 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 1085 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Sheikhupura,54 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Attock,44 in Gujranwala, 42 in Gujrat, 3 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 27 in Multan, 5 in Khanewal, 4 in Vehari, 51 in Faisalabad, 25 in Toba Tek Singh,26 in Jhang, 17 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Sargodha, 3 in Khushab, 1 in Bhakkar, 7 in Bahawalnagar, 19 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Lodharan, 9 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 10 in Rajanpur, 12 in Sahiwal and one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpatan district during the stated period.

Punjab health department,so far, conducted 509,505 tests for COVID-19, while 28,266 confirmed COVID-19 patients recovered in the province.

Health authorities urged the masses to follow the SOPs,and especially advocated regular use of faces masks.

.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stock markets recover at open

14 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 02 ..

15 seconds ago

Moscow's Turnout in Constitutional Amendments Vote ..

16 seconds ago

Russia's RDIF, ChemRar Start Exporting Avifavir Me ..

19 seconds ago

Another locust attack damages crops in Muzaffargar ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus complicates Quebec moving season

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.