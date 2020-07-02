1478 new cases reported in Pb; 1085 in Lahore

The COVID-19 claimed 22 more lives in the province, while total number of coronavirus cases reported reached 77,740 after registration of 1478 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed 22 more lives in the province, while total number of coronavirus cases reported reached 77,740 after registration of 1478 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, the total number of deaths reached 1784 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 1085 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Sheikhupura,54 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Attock,44 in Gujranwala, 42 in Gujrat, 3 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 27 in Multan, 5 in Khanewal, 4 in Vehari, 51 in Faisalabad, 25 in Toba Tek Singh,26 in Jhang, 17 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Sargodha, 3 in Khushab, 1 in Bhakkar, 7 in Bahawalnagar, 19 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Lodharan, 9 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 10 in Rajanpur, 12 in Sahiwal and one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpatan district during the stated period.

Punjab health department,so far, conducted 509,505 tests for COVID-19, while 28,266 confirmed COVID-19 patients recovered in the province.

Health authorities urged the masses to follow the SOPs,and especially advocated regular use of faces masks.

