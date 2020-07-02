1478 new cases reported in Pb;1085 in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 22 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 77,740 after registration of 1478 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, total number of deaths has reached 1784 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 1085 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore,5 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Sheikhupura,54 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Attock,44 in Gujranwala, 42 in Gujrat, 3 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 27 in Multan, 5 in Khanewal, 4 in Vehari, 51 in Faisalabad, 25 in Toba Tek Singh,26 in Jhang, 17 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Sargodha, 3 in Khushab, 1 in Bhakkar, 7 in Bahawalnagar, 19 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Lodharan, 9 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 10 in Rajanpur, 12 in Sahiwal and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 509,505 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 28,266 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.