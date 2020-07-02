UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1478 New Cases Reported In Pb;1085 In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:40 AM

1478 new cases reported in Pb;1085 in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 22 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 77,740 after registration of 1478 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, total number of deaths has reached 1784 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 1085 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore,5 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Sheikhupura,54 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Attock,44 in Gujranwala, 42 in Gujrat, 3 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 27 in Multan, 5 in Khanewal, 4 in Vehari, 51 in Faisalabad, 25 in Toba Tek Singh,26 in Jhang, 17 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Sargodha, 3 in Khushab, 1 in Bhakkar, 7 in Bahawalnagar, 19 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Lodharan, 9 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 10 in Rajanpur, 12 in Sahiwal and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 509,505 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 28,266 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO’s new TikTok Challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5c ..

17 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 ..

21 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

23 minutes ago

Security Council adopts resolution calling for glo ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Press: Despite the pandemic, Dubai marks anoth ..

57 minutes ago

China-based Terminus partners with Expo 2020, sign ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.