14,797 Riders Challaned For Not Using Helmet, Rs. 22,19,550 Fine Imposed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:19 PM

The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday challaned a total of 14,797 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet and recovered an amount of Rs. 22,19,550 fine on 4th day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday challaned a total of 14,797 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet and recovered an amount of Rs. 22,19,550 fine on 4th day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride".

According to a spokesman for the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 10,163 motorcycles.

The South District Traffic Police issued 1380 tickets, City 2192, Central 2148, East 2576, Korangi 1039, West 3355 and Malir Traffic Police issued 2107 during the 4th day of the campaign.

