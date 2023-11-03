Open Menu

147,973 Illegal Foreigners Repatriated Through Torkham Border

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

147,973 illegal foreigners repatriated through Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreigners to their home countries continued as 147,973 persons went through Torkham border that connects Pakistan with Afghanistan.

Home and Tribal Affairs Department spokesman told APP on Friday that 8,648 undocumented families passed through Torkham border including 40,899 male, 30,399 female, and 76,675 children.

The spokesman said that 14,772 Afghan nationals were repatriated voluntarily today (Nov 2) via Torkham.

He said that 1363 Afghan nationals entered Pakistan through passports while 24 were deported by law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Male Border

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

4 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

4 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

34 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

1 hour ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan