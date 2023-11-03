147,973 illegal foreigners repatriated through Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreigners to their home countries continued as 147,973 persons went through Torkham border that connects Pakistan with Afghanistan.

Home and Tribal Affairs Department spokesman told APP on Friday that 8,648 undocumented families passed through Torkham border including 40,899 male, 30,399 female, and 76,675 children.

The spokesman said that 14,772 Afghan nationals were repatriated voluntarily today (Nov 2) via Torkham.

He said that 1363 Afghan nationals entered Pakistan through passports while 24 were deported by law enforcement agencies.