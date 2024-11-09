Open Menu

147th Birth Anniversary Of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal Celebrated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM

147th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal celebrated

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A dignified ceremony was organized by the Department of education at the District Council Hall to commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the "poet of the East" and "Sage of the Nation.

The event began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a tribute in the form of Naat for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) and the event was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari.

A diverse gathering attended the event, including MNA Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works/MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, MPA Zia-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, ADC Abdul Sattar, AC Syeda Sunbal Javed, CEO Education Nasreen Gul, DO Secondary Zahid Alam, DSP Headquarters Masood ul Haq Bhatti, teachers, students, parents, journalists and other civil society members.

A large number of students were participated actively,reciting Allama Iqbal’s poetry and presenting skits inspired by his teachings.

Speaking on the occasion,DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari praised Iqbal’s poetry as a reflection of the Quran’s interpretation,emphasizing his philosophy of selfhood (khudi) and love.

He remarked that following Iqbal's ideas could lead to progress across all spheres of life and urged the youth to embrace Iqbal’s teachings to bring positive change to society.

MNA,Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir highlighted Iqbal’s role as a spiritual guide and visionary who awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent, eventually leading to the creation of Pakistan. Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif reflected on how Iqbal’s poetry inspired unity and freedom from foreign oppression,encouraging the nation to overcome challenges through Iqbal’s philosophy.

CEO Education Nasreen Gul and DO Secondary Zahid Alam further emphasized Iqbal's contributions, shedding light on his national service, philosophical thought, and messages of self-awareness and unity.

The ceremony concluded with awards distributed to outstanding students, recognizing their efforts and encouraging them to embody Iqbal’s teachings in their lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Civil Society Guide Progress Lead Muhammad Ali Muslim Event All From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

2 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

2 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

4 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

7 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

22 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

23 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

23 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

23 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan