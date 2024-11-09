147th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A dignified ceremony was organized by the Department of education at the District Council Hall to commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the "poet of the East" and "Sage of the Nation.

The event began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a tribute in the form of Naat for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) and the event was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari.

A diverse gathering attended the event, including MNA Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works/MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, MPA Zia-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, ADC Abdul Sattar, AC Syeda Sunbal Javed, CEO Education Nasreen Gul, DO Secondary Zahid Alam, DSP Headquarters Masood ul Haq Bhatti, teachers, students, parents, journalists and other civil society members.

A large number of students were participated actively,reciting Allama Iqbal’s poetry and presenting skits inspired by his teachings.

Speaking on the occasion,DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari praised Iqbal’s poetry as a reflection of the Quran’s interpretation,emphasizing his philosophy of selfhood (khudi) and love.

He remarked that following Iqbal's ideas could lead to progress across all spheres of life and urged the youth to embrace Iqbal’s teachings to bring positive change to society.

MNA,Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir highlighted Iqbal’s role as a spiritual guide and visionary who awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent, eventually leading to the creation of Pakistan. Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif reflected on how Iqbal’s poetry inspired unity and freedom from foreign oppression,encouraging the nation to overcome challenges through Iqbal’s philosophy.

CEO Education Nasreen Gul and DO Secondary Zahid Alam further emphasized Iqbal's contributions, shedding light on his national service, philosophical thought, and messages of self-awareness and unity.

The ceremony concluded with awards distributed to outstanding students, recognizing their efforts and encouraging them to embody Iqbal’s teachings in their lives.